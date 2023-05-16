Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

New official Indiana State Marker to honor Mary Harris Jones

New Indiana State Marker to honor Mary Harris Jones
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be a dedication for a new Indiana historical marker in Evansville.

On Wednesday, officials will be dedicating the marker for Mary Harris “Mother” Jones and the Indiana Labor Movement.

This is the first official marker in the state that will be about the labor movement.

The plaque details how she rallied striking textile works in Evansville in 1901.

The dedication will take place at at the Shirley James Gateway Plaza on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylin Underwood
Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
VCSO: Crews responding to grain bin crash on I-69
VCSO: Crash involving grain bin truck closes parts of I-69
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
Kayce Houchin Mugshot
EPD: Woman facing charges for drunken hit-and-run with daughter inside car

Latest News

Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
HCHS announces new head girl’s basketball coach
HCHS announces new head girl’s basketball coach
Wheelchair Parade held Monday in Greenville
Wheelchair Parade held Monday in Greenville
Henderson South Middle School students tour downtown businesses
Henderson South Middle School students tour downtown businesses