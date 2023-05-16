New official Indiana State Marker to honor Mary Harris Jones

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be a dedication for a new Indiana historical marker in Evansville.

On Wednesday, officials will be dedicating the marker for Mary Harris “Mother” Jones and the Indiana Labor Movement.

This is the first official marker in the state that will be about the labor movement.

The plaque details how she rallied striking textile works in Evansville in 1901.

The dedication will take place at at the Shirley James Gateway Plaza on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

