HPD: Man arrested for attempted murder in Holiday Motel shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police Department officials say an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting at Holiday Motel on Saturday.

According to Henderson Police, Desean Saunders has been arrested for attempted murder.

HPD says Saunders was found in Owensboro with assistance from US Marshalls.

Officials say Saunders is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information to call them.

