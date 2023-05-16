HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department held a press conference regarding a recent arrest.

During the conference, HPD officials says that investigation began back in October 2022.

They say Austin Jenkins has been arrested after officers found a 17-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose.

Jenkins is being charged with distribution resulting in death.

According to authorities, fentanyl deaths in the area have increased.

HPD says they are continuing to hand out Narcan, which is a life-saving anti-drug.

They are hoping after Tuesday’s conference, the public will join their efforts in raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

