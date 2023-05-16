Hopkins Co. school employees to receive pay raise
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County school employees will be receiving pay raises soon.
Officials say a new salary schedule was approved Monday night.
Certified employees will see a 2-percent increase in the next school year and classified employees will get an extra $1.50 an hour.
To see a breakdown of what the raises will average out to be a year, click here.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.