Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hopkins Co. school employees to receive pay raise

Hopkins County Schools raised staff pay.
Hopkins County Schools raised staff pay.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County school employees will be receiving pay raises soon.

Officials say a new salary schedule was approved Monday night.

Certified employees will see a 2-percent increase in the next school year and classified employees will get an extra $1.50 an hour.

To see a breakdown of what the raises will average out to be a year, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylin Underwood
Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
VCSO: Crews responding to grain bin crash on I-69
VCSO: Crash involving grain bin truck closes parts of I-69

Latest News

SUV believed to be involved in several crashes Tuesday in Evansville
Police called to report of car hitting house, other crashes in Evansville
.
Holland Park Board to host Outdoor Movie Night event
Henderson Co. schools to host Summer Meal Kick-Off Picnic
Henderson Co. schools to host Summer Meal Kick-Off Picnic
911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during Eastland Mall incident
911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during weekend Eastland Mall incident