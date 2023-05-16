Hopkins Co. school employees to receive pay raise

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County school employees will be receiving pay raises soon.

Officials say a new salary schedule was approved Monday night.

Certified employees will see a 2-percent increase in the next school year and classified employees will get an extra $1.50 an hour.

To see a breakdown of what the raises will average out to be a year, click here.

