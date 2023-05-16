Holland Park Board to host Outdoor Movie Night event

HOLLAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Holland Park Board and Holland Event Committee have teamed up to sponsor a first ever outdoor movie night on June 2.

The event will take start off with a game of Sandlot style kickball that starts at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at dark.

“The Sandlot” will be the movie shown at the event when it starts to get dark at Henke Stadium.

Popcorn, candy and drinks will be provided at no charge.

