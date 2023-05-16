Birthday Club
Henderson South Middle School students tour downtown businesses

By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 40 Henderson South Middle School students took a trip Monday to tour several businesses in downtown Henderson.

Officials say some of the locations the students visited included the library and the mayor’s office to learn what resources are available to them.

School officials say the day started off with a scavenger hunt about Henderson history.

Henderson South teacher, Casey Heffington says with summer break approaching, it’s important to expose students to library resources.

“Getting ready to go on summer break in a week and a half. So, the library offers a lot of opportunities for them to participate in different teen orientated activities and things,” said Heffington.

Heffington says this is the second year for the field trip.

