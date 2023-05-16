Henderson Co. schools to host Summer Meal Kick-Off Picnic

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Summer Meal Kickoff picnic will be hosted by Henderson County Schools Child Nutrition Department on May 30.

According to a press release, the picnic will take place at the North Middle School football field from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Officials say lunch will be provided for families as well as fun activities with Daniel’s Fun Foam Factory, the Henderson County Public Library and other community partners.

Families are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or chairs.

The Summer Meal program will officially begin on May 31 and will run through July 28 with a closure during the week of July 4.

Meals will be served daily at the following locations:

Jefferson Elementary School

Bend Gate Elementary School

North Middle School

Henderson County High School

Breakfast is from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

