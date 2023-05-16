Birthday Club
HCHS announces new head girl’s basketball coach(HCHS)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County High School has named Stephen Haile as the new head girl’s basketball coach.

District officials say Haile has more than eleven years of experience and has been the head girl’s basketball coach at Daviess County High School since 2021.

Additionally, Haile is a member of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and Kentucky High School Coaches Association.

Haile is currently a physical education teacher at Henderson County High School.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

