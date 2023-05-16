Fortune Feimster making stop in Evansville during ‘Live Laugh Love Tour’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stand-up comedian, Fortune Feimster will visit the Old National Events Plaza as one of her stops for her 2023 Live Laugh Love Tour.

According to a release, Feimster is set to perform Friday, November 3, 2023.

A presale code will be announced on the Plaza’s social media platforms on May 18 at 10 a.m.

Officials say tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

For more information on tickets, you can visit www.fortunefeimster.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.