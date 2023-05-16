Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Fortune Feimster making stop in Evansville during ‘Live Laugh Love Tour’

Fortune Feimster making stop in Evansville during ‘Live Laugh Love Tour’
Fortune Feimster making stop in Evansville during ‘Live Laugh Love Tour’(Old National Events Plaza)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stand-up comedian, Fortune Feimster will visit the Old National Events Plaza as one of her stops for her 2023 Live Laugh Love Tour.

According to a release, Feimster is set to perform Friday, November 3, 2023.

A presale code will be announced on the Plaza’s social media platforms on May 18 at 10 a.m.

Officials say tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

For more information on tickets, you can visit www.fortunefeimster.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylin Underwood
Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
VCSO: Crews responding to grain bin crash on I-69
VCSO: Crash involving grain bin truck closes parts of I-69

Latest News

Perry Central’s baseball coach fired, accused of theft
HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation
Peace of Mind - Breathing exercises
Peace of Mind - Breathing exercises
Peace of Mind - Talking to your kids
Peace of Mind - Talking to your kids