Father sentenced to probation after child overdoses on fentanyl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show and Evansville father reached a plea deal in a child neglect case.

Kevin Moman was charged with neglect and maintaining a common nuisance.

As we reported just over a year ago, Moman’s child was taken to the hospital unresponsive and had to be given Narcan.

Police say the child overdosed on fentanyl.

Moman was sentenced to three years in the Drug Abuse Probation Program and given 153 days credit for time served.

Kevin Moman (Evansville Police)

