Police called to report of car hitting house, other crashes in Evansville

SUV believed to be involved in several crashes Tuesday in Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say there was a report of a car hitting a house Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Boeke in Evansville.

Police say there were also some crashes with injuries, including a hit and run at Boeke and Lincoln.

We’re told it involves a school bus.

EVSC officials say one student was on the bus and was checked out by first responders.

Police tell us it all seems to be connected, and the suspect vehicle is a red SUV.

They say the SUV believed to be involved stopped in the 1600 block of East Blackford.

They say witnesses report the suspects inside appeared to be very young, and they all took off running

We’ll update this story when more information is available.

Car flattens street sign, hits property on S. Boeke
