Brady Allen commits to Louisville
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen has committed to Louisville.
He shared the news Tuesday on social media.
To The Ville…#GoCards @LouisvilleFB pic.twitter.com/MO5Ob30UYp— Brady Allen (@bcallen18) May 16, 2023
Allen entered his name in the portal back in December before ultimately deciding to withdraw. He re-entered the portal in April.
This spring, he wrapped up football camp with the Boilermakers.
The 2021 Indiana Mr. Football and state champion was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as the second-highest-rated quarterback prospect in Purdue football history, according to 247Sports.
Allen played in one game last season, completing 1-of-3 passes for 8 yards against Indiana State.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
