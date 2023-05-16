Brady Allen commits to Louisville

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen has committed to Louisville.

He shared the news Tuesday on social media.

Allen entered his name in the portal back in December before ultimately deciding to withdraw. He re-entered the portal in April.

This spring, he wrapped up football camp with the Boilermakers.

The 2021 Indiana Mr. Football and state champion was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as the second-highest-rated quarterback prospect in Purdue football history, according to 247Sports.

Allen played in one game last season, completing 1-of-3 passes for 8 yards against Indiana State.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.