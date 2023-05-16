Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

A.M. Showers, Storms

Wednesday: Brighter Skies
5/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional showers and scattered thunderstorms as high temps drop into the lower 70s. The primary concerns are heavy rainfall and lightning. The threat of severe thunderstorms is low. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and chilly as lows dip into the mid-50s

Wednesday, sunny and breezy with seasonable high temps in the upper 70s. Wednesday night, clear and cool as low temps return to the mid-50s.

Thursday, sunny and pleasant as high temps remain in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylin Underwood
Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
VCSO: Crews responding to grain bin crash on I-69
VCSO: Crash involving grain bin truck closes parts of I-69
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
Kayce Houchin Mugshot
EPD: Woman facing charges for drunken hit-and-run with daughter inside car

Latest News

5/15 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/15 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
More storms Tuesday, sunny and nice for the rest of the week
5/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/15 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/15 14 First Alert 11 a.m.