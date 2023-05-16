A.M. Showers, Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional showers and scattered thunderstorms as high temps drop into the lower 70s. The primary concerns are heavy rainfall and lightning. The threat of severe thunderstorms is low. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and chilly as lows dip into the mid-50s

Wednesday, sunny and breezy with seasonable high temps in the upper 70s. Wednesday night, clear and cool as low temps return to the mid-50s.

Thursday, sunny and pleasant as high temps remain in the upper 70s.

