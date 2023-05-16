911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during weekend Eastland Mall incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Vanderburgh County have released 911 calls from the fight Saturday night at Eastland Mall.

They came in during the moments of chaos, when police say a fight broke out among several people.

People inside the mall reported there was an active shooter, but police say no shots were actually fired.

They say they did find a gun magazine inside and the gun outside the mall.

Two teens were arrested. One of those teens, 16-year-old Braylin Underwood, is being charged as an adult.

He had a probable cause hearing Tuesday, and is now set to be in court Friday. The judge took his bond under advisement. Right now, Underwood is being held without bond.

Braylin Underwood (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Dispatchers released 14 of those 911 calls. Callers can be heard scared for their safety and not sure where to go. Many of them reported hearing what they thought were gunshots.

Several store employees had customers barricaded with them in their back rooms.

Dispatchers can be heard instructing people to find a safe place to hide.

We’ve shared just a few minutes of the calls here:

911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during Eastland Mall incident

