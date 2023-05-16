Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during weekend Eastland Mall incident

911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during Eastland Mall incident
911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during Eastland Mall incident
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Vanderburgh County have released 911 calls from the fight Saturday night at Eastland Mall.

They came in during the moments of chaos, when police say a fight broke out among several people.

People inside the mall reported there was an active shooter, but police say no shots were actually fired.

They say they did find a gun magazine inside and the gun outside the mall.

Two teens were arrested. One of those teens, 16-year-old Braylin Underwood, is being charged as an adult.

He had a probable cause hearing Tuesday, and is now set to be in court Friday. The judge took his bond under advisement. Right now, Underwood is being held without bond.

Braylin Underwood
Braylin Underwood(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Dispatchers released 14 of those 911 calls. Callers can be heard scared for their safety and not sure where to go. Many of them reported hearing what they thought were gunshots.

Several store employees had customers barricaded with them in their back rooms.

Dispatchers can be heard instructing people to find a safe place to hide.

We’ve shared just a few minutes of the calls here:

911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during Eastland Mall incident

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylin Underwood
Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
VCSO: Crews responding to grain bin crash on I-69
VCSO: Crash involving grain bin truck closes parts of I-69

Latest News

911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during Eastland Mall incident
911 calls paint picture of chaos, fear during Eastland Mall incident
WWI era plane crash lands in Muhlenberg Co.
WWI era plane makes crash landing in Greenville
Perry Central’s baseball coach fired, accused of theft
HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation
HPD: Man arrested in Oct. 2022 fentanyl death investigation