Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

WCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Fairfield

WCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Fairfield
WCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Fairfield(WCSO)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Wayne County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man was arrested Wednesday night on several drug charges, including meth possession.

Police say Sheriff’s Office officials executed a search warrant for the home of 46-year-old Roy Finley at 10 p.m. in Fairfield.

Officials say the home was secured by Sheriff’s Office personnel and Finley was taken into custody. During the search, deputies found what was later identified as methamphetamine.

Police say Finley was transported to the Wayne County Jail, where his bond has been set at $150,000.

Finley has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, criminal fortification of residence and the use of property to violate the methamphetamine act.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Man shot in chest at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
Braylin Underwood
Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult
Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International,...
EPD: Man arrested after burglarizing Goodwill on First Ave.

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Veterans Blvd. to close Tuesday in Owensboro
Braylin Underwood
Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult
Peace of Mind: Dial 988 to speak with a crisis counselor
Peace of Mind: Dial 988 to speak with a crisis counselor
(Source: MGN)
3-day closure planned for road work on KY 142