WCSO: Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Fairfield

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Wayne County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man was arrested Wednesday night on several drug charges, including meth possession.

Police say Sheriff’s Office officials executed a search warrant for the home of 46-year-old Roy Finley at 10 p.m. in Fairfield.

Officials say the home was secured by Sheriff’s Office personnel and Finley was taken into custody. During the search, deputies found what was later identified as methamphetamine.

Police say Finley was transported to the Wayne County Jail, where his bond has been set at $150,000.

Finley has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, criminal fortification of residence and the use of property to violate the methamphetamine act.

