VCSO: Grain bin crash closes parts of I-69

VCSO: Crews responding to grain bin crash on I-69
(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VANDERBUGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a grain bin.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, that happened on Interstate 69 near Olmstead Road.

Pictures shared by the sheriff’s office shows one vehicle with heavy front end damage.

They say that I-69 is down to one lane heading southbound.

Drivers should expect delays.

We will update this story as it develops.

