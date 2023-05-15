VCSO: Grain bin crash closes parts of I-69

VANDERBUGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a grain bin.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, that happened on Interstate 69 near Olmstead Road.

Pictures shared by the sheriff’s office shows one vehicle with heavy front end damage.

They say that I-69 is down to one lane heading southbound.

Drivers should expect delays.

We will update this story as it develops.

