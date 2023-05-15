USI Baseball drops finale, to get swept by Oral Roberts

TULSA, OK. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles were shutout by 16th-ranked Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles, 5-0, Sunday afternoon in Tulsa, Oklahoma. USI watched its record go to 15-35 overall, while Oral Roberts is 40-11.

Following a pair of scoreless frames by both teams, ORU opened the scoring with a run in the third inning. The Golden Eagles would increase the lead to 3-0 in the fifth and 5-0 in the sixth with a pair of tallies in each frame.

The Screaming Eagle bats could not get on track during the final game of the series, posting four hits with only a trio of runners reaching second or third base. Junior right fielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) led the USI hitters with two of the four hits.

On the bump, seven USI hurlers allowed the five runs on nine hits and six walks. USI sophomore right-hander Tyler Hutson (Villa Hills, Kentucky) suffered the loss and fell to 1-7.

Up Next for the Eagles:

The Screaming Eagles are at home for the final time in 2023 Tuesday when they host Ball State University at the USI Baseball Field for a 6 p.m. contest. Ball State took the first ever meeting between the two programs in March 7-6 in 11 innings, in Muncie, Indiana.

The Cardinals are 32-18 overall in 2023 after winning a series with Miami University (Ohio) Sunday, 8-3. Ball State is 14-12 since playing USI in March.

Inside the OVC:

USI will complete the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference scheduled May 18-20 in Cookeville, Tennessee, when it visits Tennessee Tech University for a three-game series and a chance to secure a berth in the OVC Championship. The Screaming Eagles, currently, have a hold on the final slot in the league’s post-season tournament by a half game, with one weekend to play.

The OVC Championship is set for May 24-27 at Mt. Dew Park in Marion, Illinois.

