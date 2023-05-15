Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

USI Baseball drops finale, to get swept by Oral Roberts

By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, OK. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles were shutout by 16th-ranked Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles, 5-0, Sunday afternoon in Tulsa, Oklahoma. USI watched its record go to 15-35 overall, while Oral Roberts is 40-11. 

Following a pair of scoreless frames by both teams, ORU opened the scoring with a run in the third inning. The Golden Eagles would increase the lead to 3-0 in the fifth and 5-0 in the sixth with a pair of tallies in each frame. 

The Screaming Eagle bats could not get on track during the final game of the series, posting four hits with only a trio of runners reaching second or third base. Junior right fielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) led the USI hitters with two of the four hits. 

On the bump, seven USI hurlers allowed the five runs on nine hits and six walks. USI sophomore right-hander Tyler Hutson (Villa Hills, Kentucky) suffered the loss and fell to 1-7. 

Up Next for the Eagles:  

The Screaming Eagles are at home for the final time in 2023 Tuesday when they host Ball State University at the USI Baseball Field for a 6 p.m. contest. Ball State took the first ever meeting between the two programs in March 7-6 in 11 innings, in Muncie, Indiana. 

The Cardinals are 32-18 overall in 2023 after winning a series with Miami University (Ohio) Sunday, 8-3. Ball State is 14-12 since playing USI in March. 

Inside the OVC:

USI will complete the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference scheduled May 18-20 in Cookeville, Tennessee, when it visits Tennessee Tech University for a three-game series and a chance to secure a berth in the OVC Championship. The Screaming Eagles, currently, have a hold on the final slot in the league’s post-season tournament by a half game, with one weekend to play. 

The OVC Championship is set for May 24-27 at Mt. Dew Park in Marion, Illinois.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Man shot in chest at Holiday Motel in Henderson
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
Sign outside of 'Flowers and More' on W. Franklin St. in Evansville, IN.
Mother’s Day: An inside look at how an Evansville florist is fulfilling holiday orders
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say

Latest News

Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
Dove & Hayes break UE Discus Records in MVC Championships
Frontier League Highlights: Wild Things vs. Otters - Game 3
Frontier League Highlights: Wild Things vs. Otters - Game 3
Frontier League Highlights: Wild Things vs. Otters - Game 3
Frontier League Highlights: Wild Things vs. Otters - Game 3
H.S. Softball Highlights: Pike Central vs. Gibson So.
H.S. Softball Highlights: Pike Central vs. Gibson So.