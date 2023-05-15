Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Veterans Blvd. to close Tuesday in Owensboro

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Envision Contractors will close Veterans Boulevard in from of 101 Frederica Street in Owensboro.

According to a press release, the street will be closed to deliver equipment for a building remodel.

The closure is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., pending no delays or inclement weather.

Officials say a detour will be marked for the closure and urge driver to use caution while driving through the area.

