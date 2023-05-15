Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: N. St. Joseph Ave. to close for road repair

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers should be aware, North Saint Joseph Avenue will be closed for road repairs on Tuesday, May 16.

According to a release, that closure will be between Orchard Road and Schenk Road.

Officials say it will be closed to all traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They say delays should be expected, and you should avoid the area if you can.

