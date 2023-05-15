Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the two teens arrested after Saturday’s incident at Eastland Mall is now being charged as an adult.

[Previous: EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall]

Police tell us 16-year-old Braylin Underwood was originally arrested as a juvenile, but the courts waived him to adult court because of his charges.

Records show those charges are possession of a firearm by a child, resisting law enforcement, and criminal gang activity.

This is after police say two officers sitting in the Eastland Mall parking lot Saturday evening noticed people running out of the mall yelling “shots fired.”

Police say several callers reported someone saying they were “going to blow this place up.”

Officers say there was a fight in the mall, and no shots were actually fired.

The mall was evacuated and put on lockdown.

Police say they found a gun magazine in the center of the mall, and on the outside of the mall, a gun was found underneath a car.

As of now, Underwood is the only one charged as an adult.

