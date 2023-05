EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Country singer Scotty McCreery will be back in Evansville September 1.

He’ll play at the Victory Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. at the Ford Center Ticket Office or on Ticketmaster’s website.

McCreery is promoting his album Same Truck.

He’s the winner of the 10th season of American Idol.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.