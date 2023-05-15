Protection order filed between Francisco town board members

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - In Francisco, a town board member has been granted a protective order against another board member after a heated incident that took place last week.

On May 9, what should have been a normal Francisco Town Board meeting took a turn for the dramatic when board member Steven Krieg shouted expletives at Board President Harold Everett.

Gibson County Republican Party Chairman John Perkins says he wishes the two men, both Republicans, could just get along for the sake of the people.

“People need to be able to get along and work with each other,” says Perkins, “they are elected by the people to represent the people. They’re there to do a job, and they need to learn to get along so they can get that job done.”

According to the Gibson County Clerk’s Office, Everett filed a protective order against Krieg on May 12, and was granted it.

Everett cites “repeated acts of harassment” in his request for the order.

It comes after a string of incidents, including on May 9 where in a recording of the meeting, you can hear Krieg call Everett names, tell him he’d like to “meet him somewhere.”

[Read Previous: GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting]

In the protection order, Krieg is quoted in the meeting as telling Everett, “I hope you die and quick.”

With the new order in place, it could potentially be changing what meetings will look like in the future.

Perkins says ultimately Indiana is a “no recall” state, and if these kind of actions are troubling the people of Francisco, they have the power to make a change.

“Some people like people who are a little more brass. Some people like people who speak without a filter. Some people like people who are a little more reserved, people elected him, and they chose him,” says Perkins, “now if they see these kinds of actions and say, ‘you know what? He’s not representing us,’ then that’s up to the people and that’s their vote.”

The next meeting is on June 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.