New Roca Bar location set to open this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officals with Roca Bar have announced this are set to open up shop this week.

They say their new location will open Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

According to a social media post, they were able to move four pizza ovens from a previous location.

They say new location is off Washington Avenue.

The owners are just recently closed the doors at the old location, on South Kentucky Avenue, to move here to the east side of Evansville.

