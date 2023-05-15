Birthday Club
New assisted living facility opening in Vanderburgh Co.

New assisted living facility open in Evansville
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new assisted living center in Vanderburgh County, and Monday, leaders came together to cut the ribbon on it.

The Melrose Assisted Living Center took the place of the old Holiday Inn Hotel on Highway 41.

The unique 160,000 foot building features a movie theater, pickle ball courts, and a dance hall.

We’re told the center can house nearly 200 people who are age 60 and up.

[Previous: Holiday Inn Evansville Airport to be converted to assisted living community]

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Crouch attended was there for the ribbon cutting.

She says it’s important for seniors to have a welcoming home.

“I think it’s important, particularly as we look to the future to have more and more of these kind of centers. Where it’s not just a place to live, but it’s a place to enjoy life and to age gracefully and with dignity,” said Lt. Governor Crouch.

Melrose officials say they hope people will start moving in in the next six weeks.

They are currently accepting applications for both staff and residents.

