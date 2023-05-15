More storms Tuesday, sunny and nice for the rest of the week

Birthday Club
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Not as warm on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.  More showers and storms develop on Monday night and will continue through Tuesday.  A few thunderstorms possible on Tuesday during the afternoon and evening.   A cold front will gradually filter in on Wednesday and bring clear & cooler air into the region for the remainder of the week.   Highs on Wednesday will top in the upper 70s.  Mid to lower 70s Thursday and Friday.   More showers possible Friday night and early Saturday, then dry for the remainder of the weekend with highs in the middle 70s.

