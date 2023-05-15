Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

5/15 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re expecting new information today on that shooting threat at Eastland Mall over the weekend.

Police believe no shots were fired, but it was a scary situation for shoppers.

Meanwhile, a man was shot in Henderson over the weekend.

Our crew on scene at South Green Street said they believe they saw someone being arrested.

We are heading into primary week for Kentucky.

Tuesday’s the day, the biggest race on the ballot is for the governor’s seat.

Owensboro’s biggest party makes a comeback this week.

We are only a few days out from the first Friday After Five.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Man shot in chest at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International,...
EPD: Man arrested after burglarizing Goodwill on First Ave.
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep

Latest News

5/15 Monday Sunrise Headlines
5/15 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
EPD: Woman facing charges for drunken hit-and-run with daughter inside car
EPD: Woman facing charges for drunken hit-and-run with daughter inside car