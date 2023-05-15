Man rips ATM out of Patriot Station

MARIAH HILL, Ind. (WFIE) - A man walked into Patriot Station Service Center in Spencer Co. last week and stole the ATM, according to deputies.

Video shows a person tying a metal chain around the ATM, then pulling it out of the building with a car.

Deputies say this happened May 10 around 1:15 a.m.

They say the suspect has tattoos on both hands, the right side of his face below the eye, between the eyes, and on his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office at (812) 649-2286

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.