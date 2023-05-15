Hadi Shriners getting ready for festival, announce half pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer is on the horizon, and that means the annual Hadi Shriners Festival in Evansville is right around the corner.

This year’s festival on the riverfront is scheduled for June 23 and 24.

It will feature a car show, live music, inflatables, and a World War II reenactment.

The event is free, and open to the public.

Organizers say it’s meant to be a fun, family-friendly festival that honors Evansville’s history.

”We made a commitment to a family-oriented summer festival to celebrate our heritage here in Evansville. When the LST’s floating down this river, we have our airplanes from World War II that are coming by from the wartime museum. I think that brings some history to the kids,” said Hadi Shriners Spokesperson Dale Thomas.

The Hadi Shriners are once again offering half-pot tickets leading up to this year’s festival.

They are $5.

You can purchase them anytime from May 26th through the end of the festival.

Last year’s half-pot winner would have taken home over 100-thousand dollars.

but that prize money went unclaimed.

