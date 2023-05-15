Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hadi Shriners getting ready for festival, announce half pot

Hadi Shriners getting ready for festival, announce half pot
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer is on the horizon, and that means the annual Hadi Shriners Festival in Evansville is right around the corner.

This year’s festival on the riverfront is scheduled for June 23 and 24.

It will feature a car show, live music, inflatables, and a World War II reenactment.

The event is free, and open to the public.

Organizers say it’s meant to be a fun, family-friendly festival that honors Evansville’s history.

”We made a commitment to a family-oriented summer festival to celebrate our heritage here in Evansville. When the LST’s floating down this river, we have our airplanes from World War II that are coming by from the wartime museum. I think that brings some history to the kids,” said Hadi Shriners Spokesperson Dale Thomas.

The Hadi Shriners are once again offering half-pot tickets leading up to this year’s festival.

They are $5.

You can purchase them anytime from May 26th through the end of the festival.

Last year’s half-pot winner would have taken home over 100-thousand dollars.

but that prize money went unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Man shot in chest at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
Braylin Underwood
Teen arrested in Eastland Mall incident charged as adult
Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International,...
EPD: Man arrested after burglarizing Goodwill on First Ave.

Latest News

Owensboro City Commissioners working to fill vacant seat
Owensboro City Commissioners working to fill vacant seat
Protection order filed between Francisco town board members
Protection order filed between Francisco town board members
ATM theft suspect in Spencer Co.
Man rips ATM out of Patriot Station
New assisted living facility open in Evansville
New assisted living facility opening in Vanderburgh Co.