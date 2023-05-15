Birthday Club
EPD: Woman facing charges for drunken hit-and-run with daughter inside car

Kayce Houchin Mugshot
Kayce Houchin Mugshot(Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mother is facing several charges on Mother’s Day after police say she caused a hit-and-run crash with her daughter inside the car.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash with injury at the 200 block of North Fulton Avenue. Police say the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Kayce Houchin, hit someone on the road with her car and then drove away.

Witnesses told officers they saw the suspect circling the area and throwing what appeared to be liquor bottles out the window.

EPD officials say officers found the suspect’s vehicle near the area of Seventh Avenue and Columbia Street and conducted a traffic stop. When officers got all the occupants out of the car, police say they found Houchin’s juvenile daughter along with her daughter’s friend inside the vehicle.

Police say Houchin had slurred speech, droopy eyes and the smell of alcohol coming from her breath. According to EPD, Houchin failed several field sobriety tests.

Officers say Houchin blew a .077 on a preliminary breath test. She was transported and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

She’s facing the following charges:

  • Leaving The Scene Of A Crash — Injury Crash
  • Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated — Endangerment
  • Neglect Of Dependant/Child Violations
  • Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated
  • Refusal of Chemical Test

