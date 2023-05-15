Dove & Hayes break UE Discus Records in MVC Championships

Birthday Club
Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team secured its third-straight victory in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.(Source: UE Athletics)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAL, IL. (WFIE) - University of Evansville seniors Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) and Jaden Hayes (Huntingburg, Ind./Southridge) both broke the school record in the discus event on Sunday, and three Purple Aces scored on the men’s side, as the UE track & field team concluded the 2023 season at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Normal, Illinois.

Dove was the first Purple Ace to break the school record in the discus with a career-best toss of 49.92 meters (163′ 9″) in his first throw of the day. Hayes then came back four throws later to become the first Purple Ace to break the 50-meter barrier in the discus with a school-record throw of 50.24 meters (164′ 10″). Those two throws helped Hayes and Dove score in the Valley scoring, as they placed seventh and eighth overall in the Valley, respectively.

Hayes and Dove were joined in the scoring column on Sunday by sophomore Denzel Lasam (St. Louis, Mo./De Smet Jesuit), who placed sixth overall in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 13.32 meters (43′ 8.5″). Combined, those three helped UE post six points on the afternoon at the Valley Championships.

On the women’s side, graduate student Antonia Lamond (Nutley, N.J./Paramus Catholic) wrapped up her UE career with a 17th-place showing in the discus event with a throw of 32.76 meters (107′ 5″).

Evansville placed tenth overall as a team in the men’s standings, while the women placed 11th. Team-wise, Indiana State’s men and Illinois State’s women won the overall titles at the Valley Championships.

