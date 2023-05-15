Birthday Club
Cooler, Scattered Rain

By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy, and less humid as high temperatures sink into the mid-70s. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with rain developing late as lows temps drop into the lower 60s.

Tuesday, cloudy with occasional showers and scattered thunderstorms drop into the lower 70s. The threat of severe thunderstorms is low. Tuesday night, partly cloudy and chilly as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Wednesday, sunshine and low humidity with seasonable high temps in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

