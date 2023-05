DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a part of KY 142 will be closed starting Wednesday, May 17 for road work.

They say contractors will be replacing a culvert.

According to a release, work is expected to last three days depending on the weather.

Officials say drivers should take an alternate route.

