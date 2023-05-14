Birthday Club
Voters set to cast ballots for Kentucky primary election
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Voters are set to hit the polls for the Kentucky primary election on Tuesday.

The biggest seat up for grabs is the Governor’s office.

Incumbent Andy Beshear seems to be the favorite in the Democratic Party, but several Republicans are looking to unseat him.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to find your nearest polling location.

