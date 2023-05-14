USI’s Goodin named to OVC All-Tournament Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball senior Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) was named to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Tournament Team, the league announced Saturday.

In USI’s three games at the OVC Championship Tournament in Oxford, Alabama this week, Goodin batted .500 with four hits, including a double and a home run. The senior designated player tallied three RBIs and recorded a .636 on-base percentage. Her total OPS in the three games was 1.636.

Additionally, Goodin’s home run at the OVC Tournament moved her into a tie for eighth all-time in USI Softball history for career home runs with 19. She also surpassed 100 career RBIs this season.

At the OVC Tournament, Southern Indiana opened tourney play as the No. 3 seed and defeated Tennessee State University, 9-1, for the program’s first-ever OVC Tournament victory. USI finished the tournament with consecutive losses against Eastern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

For Goodin, the all-tournament honor adds to her collection of OVC accolades from the week. Earlier in the week, Goodin was awarded All-OVC First Team honors and named OVC co-Player of the Year after hitting above .400 overall and in the conference season. Plus, the Evansville, Indiana native accumulated 15 doubles, six home runs, and 37 RBIs in the regular season.

2023 OVC Softball All-Tournament Team

Aniya Holt, Eastern Illinois

Kendall Grover, Eastern Illinois

Amber Cieplinski, Eastern Illinois

Olivia Price, Eastern Illinois (MVP)

Lexi King, SIUE

Sydney Baalman, SIUE

Paige Rocha, SIUE

Katie Dreiling, UT Martin

Avry Blume, UT Martin

Kat Sackett, Southeast Missouri

Anayah Baker, Tennessee State

Allie Goodin, Southern Indiana

