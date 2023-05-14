UE Shot Put records fall on Day 2 of MVC Track & Field Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville senior Zach Dove (Princeton, Ind./Princeton Community) and graduate student Antonia Lamond (Nutley, N.J./Paramus Catholic) both broke the UE school records in the shot put events on Saturday, as the Purple Aces wrapped up day two at the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Normal, Illinois.

Dove went a full meter past his personal-best mark, while topping former teammate Michael Boots’ school record with a toss of 15.94 meters (52′ 3.75″) to place tenth overall in a tightly-contested field. Dove was just 0.01 meters shy of ninth place, and only 0.28 meters (one foot) shy of sixth place.

Lamond, meanwhile, broke a school record for the second-straight day at the MVC Championships, as she went a full meter past her own previous school record mark with a toss of 11.38 meters (37′ 4″). Lamond also broke the women’s hammer throw record at UE on Friday at the Valley Championships.

In the throwing events, senior Jaden Hayes (Huntingburg, Ind./Southridge) also placed 17th overall in the men’s shot put with a toss of 13.30 meters (43′ 7.75″).

On the track, Evansville got personal-best performances from sophomore Adam Oulgout (St. Paul, Minn./Central) and freshman Jose Ocampo (Monterrey, Mexico) in the 800-meters and 400-meters, respectively. Oulgout placed 17th overall in the 800-meters with a time of 1:54.38 to beat his previous-best mark, and come within a second of the UE school record. Ocampo, meanwhile, cut over a second off of his season-best mark in the 400-meters with a time of 51.79 to place 17th overall as well. Freshman Joey Taylor (Grove City, Ohio/Central Crossing) placed 22nd in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:00.07, while senior Giovanni Purser (Port Maria, Jamaica) placed 20th in the 100-meters with a time of 11.05.

The Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships will conclude on Sunday, with action beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday’s final day can be seen on ESPN+, beginning with coverage at 1:15 p.m.

