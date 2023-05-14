Stormy start to the week, then cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm and muggy on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 80s with very muggy conditions. A few thunderstorms are likely Sunday evening, some of which may produce hail or damaging winds. A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 10pm for Southern Illinois. The unsettled weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday. Temps will fall back into the middle 70s for much of next week. Best chance for showers and storms will be on Monday night and Tuesday. A cold front will sweep out the humidity and overnight lows will drop into the 50s Wednesday through Friday. Sunshine and mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. Mainly dry and pleasant through the weekend.

