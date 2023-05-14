Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Stormy start to the week, then cooler

Pleasant weather returns mid week
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Warm and muggy on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 80s with very muggy conditions.   A few thunderstorms are likely Sunday evening, some of which may produce hail or damaging winds.   A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 10pm for Southern Illinois.  The unsettled weather will continue into Monday and Tuesday.  Temps will fall back into the middle 70s for much of next week.  Best chance for showers and storms will be on Monday night and Tuesday.  A cold front will sweep out the humidity and overnight lows will drop into the 50s Wednesday through Friday.   Sunshine and mid 70s Wednesday through Friday.   Mainly dry and pleasant through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
UPDATE: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson
UPDATE: Man shot in chest at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Sign outside of 'Flowers and More' on W. Franklin St. in Evansville, IN.
Mother’s Day: An inside look at how an Evansville florist is fulfilling holiday orders
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
Alert Day:
14 First Alert 5/13 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/13 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/13 at 6pm
14 First Alert 5/13 at 6pm
14 First Alert 5/12 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/12 at 10pm