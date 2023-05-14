Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mayim Bialik leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ early due to writers’ strike

Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity...
Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with the entertainment industry writers' strike.(Source: Sony Pictures Television)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress and “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik is showing her support for the entertainment industry writers’ strike.

Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with those striking. Her co-host, Ken Jennings, will take over the hosting duties for the week.

Officials say production on the game show is able to move forward because the questions were reportedly written before the strike began.

Members of the Writers Guild of America walked off their jobs May 2 after their contract with the major studios expired.

The last writers’ strike, which happened in 2007, lasted for 100 days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Four people detained after incident at Eastland Mall
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
Sign outside of 'Flowers and More' on W. Franklin St. in Evansville, IN.
Mother’s Day: An inside look at how an Evansville florist is fulfilling holiday orders
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson
WFIE Alert Day
Alert Day:

Latest News

Elon Musk confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an...
Elon Musk announces who will take over as Twitter CEO
The storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights near South Padre Island as most...
RAW: Texas residents sift through debris after tornado hits
Some U.S. cities along the southern border say they have not seen a surge of migrants expected...
Days after Title 42 ends, what's happening at the border?
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
EPD: Four people detained after incident at Eastland Mall