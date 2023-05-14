Birthday Club
Local Salvation Army units kick off National Salvation Army Week

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Salvation Army units in Henderson, Owensboro, and Madisonville are kicking off National Salvation Army Week starting Monday.

The week-long celebration highlights the organization’s history, services, and impact in the community.

The celebration also provides an opportunity to thank volunteers, donors and other stakeholders who support the Salvation Army throughout the year.

According to a press release, National Salvation Army Week has been observed annually since 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the first National Salvation Army Week.

During National Salvation Army Week, local Salvation Army units will host a series of events and activities to celebrate the organization’s work and mission.

The Salvation Army invites the community to join them and learn more about the services they provide and how they can get involved.

To find your Salvation Army location click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

