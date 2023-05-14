Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ky. Rep. Lamin Swann dies after being hospitalized for medical emergency

(Kentucky General Assembly/WKYT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Democratic Kentucky Representative Lamin Swann passed away Saturday after being hospitalized Tuesday.

Pam Dixon, Swann’s mother, said Swann had a significant medical emergency Tuesday that required him to be hospitalized.

Dixon released a statement Sunday morning saying, in part, “There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin.”

According to a press release, the Kentucky Democratic Party released the following statement from Chair Colmon Elridge saying:

“Like most Kentuckians, Lamin knew hardships, but his spirit always reflected a belief that anything worth dreaming was possible. With countless examples of hard work, perseverance, and his overwhelming capacity to love and respect everyone, he showed us how to overcome. That was his character and those were the values he carried into the legislative chamber as a state representative. For nearly two decades, I was blessed to call Lamin Swann my brother. This is a heartbreaking and monumental loss for his family, his loved ones, his community, his colleagues, for our party, for me, and for Kentucky. We send our love, strength, and prayers to his mother Pamela, the rest of his family and those blessed to know and love Lamin. May God welcome this great and faithful servant with open arms.”

Swann was 45-years-old.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
UPDATE: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson
UPDATE: Man shot in chest at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Sign outside of 'Flowers and More' on W. Franklin St. in Evansville, IN.
Mother’s Day: An inside look at how an Evansville florist is fulfilling holiday orders
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say

Latest News

Local Salvation Army units kick off National Salvation Army Week
Local Salvation Army units kick off National Salvation Army Week
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
UPDATE: Two juveniles arrested after incident at Eastland Mall
EPD: Four men detained after incident at Eastland Mall
EPD: Four men detained after incident at Eastland Mall
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Sheriff’s Office: 1 shot at Holiday Motel in Henderson