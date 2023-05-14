Ky. Rep. Lamin Swann dies after being hospitalized for medical emergency

LEXINTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Democratic Kentucky Representative Lamin Swann passed away Saturday after being hospitalized Tuesday.

Pam Dixon, Swann’s mother, said Swann had a significant medical emergency Tuesday that required him to be hospitalized.

Dixon released a statement Sunday morning saying, in part, “There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin.”

According to a press release, the Kentucky Democratic Party released the following statement from Chair Colmon Elridge saying:

“Like most Kentuckians, Lamin knew hardships, but his spirit always reflected a belief that anything worth dreaming was possible. With countless examples of hard work, perseverance, and his overwhelming capacity to love and respect everyone, he showed us how to overcome. That was his character and those were the values he carried into the legislative chamber as a state representative. For nearly two decades, I was blessed to call Lamin Swann my brother. This is a heartbreaking and monumental loss for his family, his loved ones, his community, his colleagues, for our party, for me, and for Kentucky. We send our love, strength, and prayers to his mother Pamela, the rest of his family and those blessed to know and love Lamin. May God welcome this great and faithful servant with open arms.”

Swann was 45-years-old.

