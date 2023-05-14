Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear visiting Hopkins County to dedicate home rebuilt after tornado

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BARNSLEY, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will pay a visit to the Tri-State on Monday.

Gov. Beshear will be in Hopkins County to dedicate a home rebuilt after the tornado on Dec. 10, 2021.

The home is located in Barnsley.

He also plans to present a check to the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region Habitat in Hopkins County.

We will have coverage of Beshear’s visit on 14 News.

