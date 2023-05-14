Gov. Beshear visiting Hopkins County to dedicate home rebuilt after tornado
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BARNSLEY, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will pay a visit to the Tri-State on Monday.
Gov. Beshear will be in Hopkins County to dedicate a home rebuilt after the tornado on Dec. 10, 2021.
The home is located in Barnsley.
He also plans to present a check to the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region Habitat in Hopkins County.
We will have coverage of Beshear’s visit on 14 News.
