EPD: Man arrested after burglarizing Goodwill on First Ave.

Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International,...
Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Goodwill Industries Internationa)(PRNewswire)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested after burglarizing a Goodwill and resisting law enforcement officers.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Uhlhorn Street in response to a commercial burglary in progress.

Officials say the suspect, later identified as Demetrius Nelson, was described as wearing a red sweatshirt.

Authorities say the caller told police Nelson hopped over a fence, and ran to a semi-truck located in Goodwill’s Parking lot.

Police say the caller told them Nelson hopped back over the fence, grabbed a box and was walking westbound.

Officials say the caller updated police and said Nelson was walking on First Avenue, took left by the Marathon Gas Station and began walking behind the gas station.

Police say when they arrived in the area of First Avenue and Dresden Avenue they saw Nelson carrying a box and a pink towel behind the Marathon Gas Station.

Officials say once Nelson saw police he took off running southwest bound towards First Ave. The officers then began to run after Nelson once he took off.

Police say an officer discharged their taser but since Nelson was wearing multi-layers of clothing, he was able to resist officers when police got him on the ground.

According to an affidavit, Nelson kept trying to push himself off of the ground and would not stop trying to push his hands underneath of him.

Officials say police were able to restrain Nelson eventually and placed him in handcuffs. Two officers sustained minor injuries/cuts from the struggle.

Police say Nelson admitted breaking into the secured Goodwill’s back lot and stole the box full of items. When asked why he stole the item he said that it was because he was feeling stressed.

Nelson was transported to jail and booked on charges of criminal trespass, burglary, false reporting, and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Nelson’s mugshot has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

