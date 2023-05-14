Eagle Baseball grounded by #16 Oral Roberts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles fell behind early and were grounded by 16th-ranked Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles, 9-2, Saturday afternoon in Tulsa, Oklahoma. USI watched its record go to 15-34 overall, while Oral Roberts is 39-11.

ORU methodically built an 8-0 lead through six innings, scoring two in the first; one in the third; three in the fifth; and two in the sixth.

The Screaming Eagles tried to start cutting the deficit in the eighth when junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas) hit a two-run blast to right field. The home run was Ebest’s team-best 12th of the season and drove in his team-high 50th and 51st runs of the season.

The Golden Eagles would add another tally in the bottom of the eighth for eventual, 9-2 final.

USI junior left-hander Blake Ciuffetelli (Newburgh, Indiana) started and took the loss on the mound. Ciuffetelli (2-1) allowed six runs on nine hits, while striking out one in 4.1 innings of work.

Eagles’ sophomore right-hander Gavin Morris (Brazil, Indiana) followed Ciuffetelli to the mound, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out three in 3.2 frames of work.

Up Next for the Eagles:

USI and Oral Roberts conclude the three-game series in Tulsa Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Screaming Eagles are at home for the final time in 2023 Tuesday when they host Ball State University at the USI Baseball Field for a 6 p.m. contest. Ball State took the first ever meeting between the two programs in March 7-6 in 11 innings, in Muncie, Indiana.

The Cardinals are 31-18 overall in 2023 and finish a three-game set with Miami University (Ohio) Sunday. Ball State is 13-12 since playing USI in March.

