Dispatch: EPD respond to report of active shooter at Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active shooter at Eastland Mall on Saturday evening.

Dispatch says they received the call at around 6:52 p.m.

Our crew on scene reported seeing two people getting detained by police near Dillard’s.

This is a developing story.

