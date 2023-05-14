Dispatch: EPD respond to report of active shooter at Eastland Mall
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active shooter at Eastland Mall on Saturday evening.
Dispatch says they received the call at around 6:52 p.m.
Our crew on scene reported seeing two people getting detained by police near Dillard’s.
This is a developing story.
