Dispatch: EPD respond to report of active shooter at Eastland Mall

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active shooter at Eastland Mall on Saturday evening.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active shooter at Eastland Mall on Saturday evening.

Dispatch says they received the call at around 6:52 p.m.

Our crew on scene reported seeing two people getting detained by police near Dillard’s.

This is a developing story.

