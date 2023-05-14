Birthday Club
Dispatch: Law enforcement on scene at Holiday Motel in Henderson(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms law enforcement is currently on scene at the Holiday Motel on South Green Street in Henderson.

Dispatch says they received the call at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say it’s an active scene, and law enforcement, fire crews and AMR responded to the call.

The nature of the call is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

