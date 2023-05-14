Dispatch: Law enforcement on scene at Holiday Motel in Henderson
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms law enforcement is currently on scene at the Holiday Motel on South Green Street in Henderson.
Dispatch says they received the call at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say it’s an active scene, and law enforcement, fire crews and AMR responded to the call.
The nature of the call is unknown at this time.
