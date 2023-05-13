Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Woman celebrates 100th birthday with 80 friends and family

Aline Bagwell celebrated her 100th birthday with many of her friends and family. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

WHNS reports that Aline Bagwell celebrated her milestone birthday with 80 of her friends and family.

Bagwell was born in Kentucky in May 1923 but has called South Carolina home for more than 70 years. She relocated with her husband, Harold Bagwell, after they got married following his return from World War II.

The now longtime South Carolina resident still lives in the same farmhouse her husband built for them.

Bagwell, the last surviving sibling of 17, is known by nieces and nephews across the country as Aunt Sissy. She also has two children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She celebrated her birthday a little early this year with a Kentucky Derby-themed party.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
29-year-old Alex Murillo
Traffic stop in Gibson County leads to drug arrest
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt

Latest News

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
WATCH: Student attends graduation ceremony, accepts diploma 38 weeks pregnant
When adjusting your clocks for Daylight Saving, make sure your smoke alarms are functioning too.
Red Cross volunteers to install free smoke alarms in Evansville
A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
College student accepts her degree while pregnant
EPD responds to bicycle theft report at Liquor Locker
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican