Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Red Cross volunteers to install free smoke alarms in Evansville

When adjusting your clocks for Daylight Saving, make sure your smoke alarms are functioning too.
When adjusting your clocks for Daylight Saving, make sure your smoke alarms are functioning too.(Tumi-1983 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Volunteers for Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in Evansville as part of the Home Fire Campaign.

Since October of 2014, the Home and Fire Campaign has saved at least 35 lives in Indiana.

Officials say at least 70 people die in Indiana each year due to home fires. They say having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of a home fire death in half.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Indiana Southwest Chapter, along with community members, will be installing free smoke alarms Saturday. They will also be providing fire safety training from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say volunteers will meet at the Tepe Park Clubhouse in Evansville.

To volunteer for this event click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
29-year-old Alex Murillo
Traffic stop in Gibson County leads to drug arrest
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
GCSO investigating incident at Francisco board meeting
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt

Latest News

EPD responds to bicycle theft report at Liquor Locker
Owensboro Convention Center to host 9th annual Mother’s Day Brunch
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
Evansville AIDS Resource Group responds to FDA easing blood donation guidelines
Evansville AIDS Resource Group responds to FDA easing blood donation guidelines