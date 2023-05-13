Red Cross volunteers to install free smoke alarms in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Volunteers for Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in Evansville as part of the Home Fire Campaign.

Since October of 2014, the Home and Fire Campaign has saved at least 35 lives in Indiana.

Officials say at least 70 people die in Indiana each year due to home fires. They say having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of a home fire death in half.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Indiana Southwest Chapter, along with community members, will be installing free smoke alarms Saturday. They will also be providing fire safety training from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say volunteers will meet at the Tepe Park Clubhouse in Evansville.

