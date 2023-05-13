Owensboro Convention Center to host 9th annual Mother’s Day Brunch

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The ninth annual Mother’s Day Brunch will be held Sunday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Officials say the event will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a buffet menu that include Belgian waffles, biscuits and gravy, roasted turkey and much more.

Guests can visit the photo booth and fun photos with their mother. Mothers can also register for a chance to win prizes at the event.

Tickets will be $25 for adults and $12.50 for children. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

To purchase tickets online click here.

