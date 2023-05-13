Mother’s Day: An inside look at how an Evansville florist is fulfilling holiday orders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People have their necklaces, macaroni necklaces and other gifts for mom, but you can never go wrong with a flower arrangement.

At Flowers and More on West Franklin Street, the preparation for Mother’s Day happens long before the holiday.

“Valentine’s [Day] is like two to three days [of orders], Mother’s Day is all week,” said Heidi Gries, Owner of Flowers and More.

The May holiday is a special time to celebrate our mothers, and flower shops take on the task of adding to the festivities.

“We get our order ready [in] early April, so that they [wholesalers] can contact the farms and place their orders,” Gries says. “You have to have your vases, you have to have all your supplies, you got to get extra people to work; So it is a process, it’s like a month-long process in order to get ready for this week.”

Flowers and More has been in Gries’ family for decades. The Mother’s Day rush is nothing new for her, as she’s been running the show for the past 11 years.

She says Mother’s Day orders come in all week long, but there’s always the last-minute shoppers.

“Everyone’s like sleeping in and then they’re like, ‘Oh yeah,’” Gries said.

Gries says that online ordering has boosted business, especially around holidays.

But she doesn’t want online convenience to take away the personal touch of shopping in-store.

“We’ve been doing this so long and have such a strong base that I feel confident that that won’t happen here,” Gries said.

As deliveries make their way to homes across the Tri-State, and last-minute shoppers make their way into the store, Gries says the hard work before Mother’s Day is worth it to catch up with loyal customers.

“The busyness of it, it’s kind of exciting,” Gries said. “We get to see a lot of people that we haven’t seen for a while, they’ll come in for holidays. So we get to see a lot of different people.”

Gries says that her four delivery drivers were in at 7 a.m. throughout the week to fulfill the orders during the rush.

