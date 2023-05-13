Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mother’s Day: An inside look at how an Evansville florist is fulfilling holiday orders

Mother’s Day: An inside look at how an Evansville florist is fulfilling holiday orders
By Steve Mehling
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People have their necklaces, macaroni necklaces and other gifts for mom, but you can never go wrong with a flower arrangement.

At Flowers and More on West Franklin Street, the preparation for Mother’s Day happens long before the holiday.

“Valentine’s [Day] is like two to three days [of orders], Mother’s Day is all week,” said Heidi Gries, Owner of Flowers and More.

The May holiday is a special time to celebrate our mothers, and flower shops take on the task of adding to the festivities.

“We get our order ready [in] early April, so that they [wholesalers] can contact the farms and place their orders,” Gries says. “You have to have your vases, you have to have all your supplies, you got to get extra people to work; So it is a process, it’s like a month-long process in order to get ready for this week.”

Flowers and More has been in Gries’ family for decades. The Mother’s Day rush is nothing new for her, as she’s been running the show for the past 11 years.

She says Mother’s Day orders come in all week long, but there’s always the last-minute shoppers.

“Everyone’s like sleeping in and then they’re like, ‘Oh yeah,’” Gries said.

Gries says that online ordering has boosted business, especially around holidays.

But she doesn’t want online convenience to take away the personal touch of shopping in-store.

“We’ve been doing this so long and have such a strong base that I feel confident that that won’t happen here,” Gries said.

As deliveries make their way to homes across the Tri-State, and last-minute shoppers make their way into the store, Gries says the hard work before Mother’s Day is worth it to catch up with loyal customers.

“The busyness of it, it’s kind of exciting,” Gries said. “We get to see a lot of people that we haven’t seen for a while, they’ll come in for holidays. So we get to see a lot of different people.”

Gries says that her four delivery drivers were in at 7 a.m. throughout the week to fulfill the orders during the rush.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
UPDATE: Suspect identified following fatal crash in Perry Co.
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
29-year-old Alex Murillo
Traffic stop in Gibson County leads to drug arrest
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt
PCSO: Man arrested for outstanding warrant after residential break-in attempt

Latest News

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a call about an active...
Dispatch: EPD respond to report of active shooter at Eastland Mall
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Deputy Hacker’s fiancé gains control of his estate, court documents say
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep
CenterPoint Energy warns of scam calls asking customers for payment
CenterPoint Energy warns of scam calls asking customers for payment