EPD: Two arrested after police find drugs in stolen Jeep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say two people were arrested Friday night after police found drugs in a stolen vehicle they were driving.

According to police, officers were on patrol around 8 p.m. when their flock cameras alerted them of a stolen vehicle nearby.

Police say the vehicle was a 2021 black Jeep Compass and was traveling north on US 41 over the Lloyd Expressway.

Officials say a felony car stop was conducted by police when the Jeep pulled into a Chuckles gas station on Virginia and Fares Street, where they then found two people inside the Jeep.

The driver and passenger was identified as William Ross and Alexandria Nelson. They both were removed from the Jeep and were searched.

Police say when they searched the Jeep they found a Taco Johns bag that had a clear baggy inside with a crystal-like substance, that was later identified as meth.

Officials say Ross was placed into custody and said that he didn’t believe the car was stolen. He also said that he resolved things with his insurance company and still had time to return the Jeep.

Police say Ross rented the Jeep from Enterprise and had not returned it. The Jeep was supposed to be returned on April 30.

Officials say Enterprise employees said that Ross has not provided any payment for the rental Jeep. Ross said that the meth wasn’t his but did admit he was eating Taco Johns.

Police say Nelson was placed into custody after she was found to have a substance in her hoodie, later identified as marijuana. Nelson also said the meth was not hers.

Officials say Ross and Nelson were transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Ross was charged with auto theft and possession of methamphetamine. Nelson was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

