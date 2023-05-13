EPD responds to bicycle theft report at Liquor Locker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man’s bicycle was stolen while he was inside Liquor Locker.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a theft report around 10:20 p.m. Friday at Liquor Locker, at the intersection of Franklin and St. Joseph.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim at the White Oak Manor. The victim said he arrived on his bicycle at Liquor Locker and left his bicycle it unsecured outside and went into the store.

Officials say when the victim returned outside, not even five minutes later, the bicycle was gone.

Police say officers also spoke with a female who says she was walking behind the victim into the store. She told police as they were walking in she was a man following close behind them.

Officials say the female thinks the man who was following close behind them took the bicycle.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.